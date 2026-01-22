President Trump is 'antithesis' to World Economic Forum: Ezra Levant

Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant gave viewers a look at the 'USA House' in Davos prior to President Trump's arrival at the World Economic Forum summit.

Rebel News
  |   January 22, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Ahead of President Trump's speech in Davos, Switzerland at this year's World Economic Forum, Rebel News'  Ezra Levant checked in from outside the 'USA House' as anticipation increased.

Ezra discussed how the U.S. president is like an "antithesis" in many ways to the annual shadowy gathering of the 'elites' in the normally quiet Swiss Alpine village.

"In some ways, Trump is the antithesis to the World Economic Forum. They're about bureaucracy and globalism and NGOs ... in the European Union, little bottle caps of water, by regulation, have to stay on the bottle when you unscrew them ... that's called innovation in Europe," he said.

"Whereas the United States has a very free-spirited free market, scientific, industrial, and expression, and cultural freedom," Ezra added.

Trump's presence at the summit underscored this contrast even further, as his blunt address rejected open borders, climate alarmism, and elite-driven policies in favor of American strength and sovereignty.

While Davos elites push for more centralized global control, Trump's message emphasized national priorities and economic independence that directly challenge the forum's core agenda.

This clash highlights why many see the president as a disruptive force against the very globalist framework the WEF represents.

Follow all our coverage from Davos and support our independent journalism at www.WEFReports.com.

Help get Rebel News to Davos for the 2026 World Economic Forum

Latest News

Rebel News doesn’t have corporate sponsors or billionaire backers. Our journalism stays independent for one reason: viewers like you support it.

Right now, we’re on the ground in Davos reporting from the World Economic Forum — where the world’s most powerful people gather and where the mainstream media too often plays nice. We’re crowdfunding the basics: economy-class flights, modest lodging, meals, trains, and on-the-ground reporting costs so Ezra Levant, Avi Yemini, and our crew can put cameras and tough questions where the powerful don’t want them.

Every contribution — large or small — goes directly to WEF Reports 2026 coverage. If you want fearless, independent reporting from Davos, please donate now.

Bonus for $100+ donors: If you chip in $100 or more (or if you gave $100+ to our previous WEF crowdfunding campaign), we’ll invite you to a private live Zoom town hall with Ezra and Avi, streaming from Davos. You’ll get a behind-the-scenes briefing and we’ll answer your questions live.

Town hall time: Thursday, January 22 at 7:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. MT (yes, that’s 1:00 a.m. in Davos — we’ll be up for it).

Please donate today to help keep us in Davos — and bring you reporting you won’t find anywhere else.

Amount
$
DONATE

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.