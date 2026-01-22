President Trump is 'antithesis' to World Economic Forum: Ezra Levant

Ahead of President Trump's speech in Davos, Switzerland at this year's World Economic Forum, Rebel News' Ezra Levant checked in from outside the 'USA House' as anticipation increased.

Ezra discussed how the U.S. president is like an "antithesis" in many ways to the annual shadowy gathering of the 'elites' in the normally quiet Swiss Alpine village.

"In some ways, Trump is the antithesis to the World Economic Forum. They're about bureaucracy and globalism and NGOs ... in the European Union, little bottle caps of water, by regulation, have to stay on the bottle when you unscrew them ... that's called innovation in Europe," he said.

"Whereas the United States has a very free-spirited free market, scientific, industrial, and expression, and cultural freedom," Ezra added.

Trump's presence at the summit underscored this contrast even further, as his blunt address rejected open borders, climate alarmism, and elite-driven policies in favor of American strength and sovereignty.

While Davos elites push for more centralized global control, Trump's message emphasized national priorities and economic independence that directly challenge the forum's core agenda.

This clash highlights why many see the president as a disruptive force against the very globalist framework the WEF represents.

