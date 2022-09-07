WATCH: Pressure mounts for NZ Police review into ‘untoward’ Avi Yemini ban

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto SIGN THE PETITION: Let Avi Yemini in Let the Aussie journalist report from New Zealand 23,538 signatures

Goal: 30,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

NZ Police Minister Chris Hipkins has ducked and weaved responsibility in an interview with independent broadcaster Sean Plunket but says he's open to ensure nothing 'untoward' occurred as public pressure mounts for a review into an explosive Interpol leak.

Reporters Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando were politically profiled by NZ Police with Interpol Wellington seeking to stop the pair from entering the country to report on an anti-government protest.

Despite both Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Police Minister Hipkins being previously asked about the matter, Hipkins again shrugged off the questions regardless of having time to be across the issue which has raised national concern and drawn international attention.

"As I said to you the other day, Sean, it's not something ... You know the Police's intelligence gathering exercises, particularly when they're doing that liaising with a different arm of government, Immigration, that's not something I would expect to be briefed on," he said.

Plunket noted that someone in NZ Police had made the decision to 'dig up dirt' on the two journalists based on unknown direction or advice and asked the minister if NZ Police had the statutory right or ability to decide who they want or don't want in the country based on their political or any other views.

"I have no issue with those questions being asked, I don't have any information to be able to answer those questions at this point," he said. "But Police are looking into this matter and I do expect in the fullness of time once they've had a chance to identify what happened and how it happened and all that we will get answers to some of those questions." "In the fullness of time, I am expecting to get a bit more information from Police to at least provide assurance that nothing untoward has happened."

When asked if he was concerned that the protocols may have been breached, Hipkins said he was "not going to pass judgement" on something that he didn't have information about, adding "so in the fullness of time, if there's a need to make a comment on that..."

"It's not my job as Minister of Police to confirm or deny what Police may or may not be investigating," he added.

Plunket reminded Hipkins that it 'wasn't about a criminal investigation' but an 'administrative matter' that does fall in the Police Minister's purview.

"When Police are doing a case or how they've handled the situation, again that is an operational matter for the Police," he said.

Earlier in the program, former NZ Deputy PM Winston Peters slammed the country's 'corrupted' media for treading a dangerous path in its refusal to fairly report on the matter.

Yemini was sensationally stopped from boarding a flight to Wellington with NZ Immigration later citing a historic summary offence which didn't meet the threshold for refusal.

An explosive Interpol memo was leaked and later confirmed to be legitimate, showing NZ Police's desire to stop the two from entering the country.

The memo was sent just 24 hours after The New Zealand Herald published an unattributed article laced with several false, out-of-context and misleading claims, designed to paint the reporters as 'infamous Australian far-right misinformation superspreaders' and said that the pair were 'known to spread misinformation and falsehoods on social media in Australia'.