BREAKING: Pro-Hamas mob attacks Rebel News billboard truck

'All the Zionists are the terrorists. All the Zionists are racists,' chanted demonstrators who mobilized near the Rebel News truck at the University of Toronto.

BREAKING: Pro-Hamas mob attacks Rebel News billboard truck
The antisemitic radicals waving Palestinian flags spilled out onto the streets after an illegal encampment was dispersed at the University of Toronto. The demonstrators blocked the truck with a human chain and banged on the windows.

"All the Zionists are the terrorists. All the Zionists are racists," the crowd can be heard chanting as demonstrators surround the truck in the street as the LED screen shows images critical of the Trudeau government's soft approach to Hamas.

The terror-apologist crowd was at UofT to protest a court injunction against the "tentifada" illegal encampment which has trespassed on the grounds of King's College Circle in early May.

In June, the Billboard truck whipped pro-censorship Hamasniks after airing a third-party ad critical of the same sort of police inaction against anti-semitic gangs blocking Toronto streets. Police announced they were investigating Rebel Nes for a hate crime.

The same sort of police inaction was on full display as the truck was attacked Wednesday afternoon.

