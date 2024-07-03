BREAKING: Pro-Hamas mob attacks Rebel News billboard truck

E-transfer (Canada):

The antisemitic radicals waving Palestinian flags spilled out onto the streets after an illegal encampment was dispersed at the University of Toronto. The demonstrators blocked the truck with a human chain and banged on the windows.

Rebel News drives its billboard truck right up to the pro-Hamas mob at the University of Toronto!



Help us protect the truck at https://t.co/spzVKfuF60 pic.twitter.com/0ZX8ZPEf1j — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 3, 2024

"All the Zionists are the terrorists. All the Zionists are racists," the crowd can be heard chanting as demonstrators surround the truck in the street as the LED screen shows images critical of the Trudeau government's soft approach to Hamas.

Pro-Hamas UofT mob has a standoff with Rebel News truck on the street!https://t.co/5UYHMO6k8M pic.twitter.com/mQJfkzogeP — Sarah Stock✝️ (@sarahcstock) July 3, 2024

The terror-apologist crowd was at UofT to protest a court injunction against the "tentifada" illegal encampment which has trespassed on the grounds of King's College Circle in early May.

University of Toronto pro-Hamas encampment packs up before police takedown



Toronto police were set to forcibly evict the illegal protest by 6 pm Wednesday after a judge ruled the protest squalor to be in contravention of trespass laws.https://t.co/xdTVRRzh2N — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 3, 2024

In June, the Billboard truck whipped pro-censorship Hamasniks after airing a third-party ad critical of the same sort of police inaction against anti-semitic gangs blocking Toronto streets. Police announced they were investigating Rebel Nes for a hate crime.

The same sort of police inaction was on full display as the truck was attacked Wednesday afternoon.