Pro-Hamas vandals attack Melbourne monuments yet again

Two historic Melbourne monuments were vandalised in Flagstaff Gardens in the early hours of the National Day of Mourning for the Bondi victims, with pro-Hamas symbols sprayed across the sites. Jewish leaders described the attack as “psychological terror”.

Victoria Police confirmed it is investigating the incident at neighbouring statues in the gardens, with officers visible at the scene on Thursday morning.

Attackers used machinery to pull down the First Pioneer monument, leaving a spray-painted inverted red triangle on the destroyed statue. The Separation Monument, also located in Flagstaff Gardens, was defaced with the same symbol, which has been associated with the terrorist group Hamas.

Militant leftists have started destroying priceless colonial era Australian monuments in the lead up to Australia Day on January 26.



They do this every year and the government never prosecutes them because I suspect that they tacitly agree with them. pic.twitter.com/HJgmtWpC70 — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) January 21, 2026

The vandalism follows a string of attacks on Melbourne statues in the lead-up to Australia Day. On the second anniversary of October 7 last year, “Glory to Hamas” was painted on a billboard in Fitzroy.

The attack coincides with the National Day of Mourning for the 15 people killed in the Bondi Beach terrorist attack. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese urged the nation to come together in remembrance and resolve.

Premier Jacinta Allan said the offenders “must face the full force of the law”. She added: “What a disgrace. Even on a day about love and unity, these people can’t help but introduce hate and destruction. Victoria police will investigate and I’m asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.”

Victorian Opposition Leader Jess Wilson called the incident an “abhorrent act” and expressed solidarity with the Jewish community. “My thoughts are with the Jewish community today as we grieve, reflect, and remember the victims of the Bondi massacre,” she said.

Lord Mayor Nick Reece criticised the destruction and warned that ratepayers would bear the cost. “Defacing or damaging city assets in Melbourne will not – and cannot – be tolerated. We are working with Victoria Police to pursue these vandals,” he said. He also noted the council would take “proactive steps” to prevent further damage, including additional security and CCTV reviews.

Police confirmed machinery was used to bring down the Pioneer monument, with cable ropes still visible at its base on Thursday morning. A crime scene has been established, and the investigation continues. Witnesses and anyone with CCTV footage have been urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

The First Pioneer monument was erected in 1871 to honour Melbourne’s earliest settlers, while the Separation Monument was unveiled in 1950 to mark the separation of NSW and Victoria.