Crown prosecutors have no 'direct evidence' against Tamara Lich
'I don't know if there's been another mischief trial that's gone 43 days,' said Mark Joseph, senior litigation lawyer at the Democracy Fund. Not a single witness saw convoy organizer Tamara Lich do anything bad.
The longest mischief trial in Canadian history reigns on for Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich. On Tuesday, the judge presiding over the case heard closing arguments from counsel representing Lich.
Rebel News caught up with Mark Joseph, senior litigation lawyer with The Democracy Fund, who has represented the freedom advocate during her legal proceedings. "I don't know if there's been another mischief trial that's gone 43 days, but certainly significant amount of judicial resources have been devoted to this trial," he said.
Joseph found it peculiar that after such lengthy proceedings, not a single witness saw Lich do anything bad. "The only video footage they have is when she turned herself in peacefully," he claimed.
DAY 43: @EzraLevant is in Ottawa to cover Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber's trial.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 20, 2024
Both are charged with mischief offences, with Lich having already spent 49 days in jail.
This is the longest mischief trial in Canadian history.https://t.co/mJnU8k1R2g pic.twitter.com/iu9V787OTN
"There was no evidence other than trying to find some cryptic meanings in her Facebook posts when she says, 'hold the line' It's a difficult burden ... to prove beyond a reasonable doubt."
The judge presiding over the case confirmed it was not illegal to go to Ottawa. And that it's not all against the law to call for the end to COVID mandates or be on Parliament Hill.
"One of the problems for the Crown, just from outside looking in, is they don't have the smoking gun about what Ms. Lich was thinking or doing," Joseph told Rebel. He reiterated they don't have direct evidence, as the convoy organizer wasn't physically at the protest much.
"She didn't have a truck, for example. How could you block a road? They're trying to look into some hidden meaning," claimed the senior litigator.
FLASHBACK: Tamara Lich reflects on how the mainstream media lied about the Freedom Convoy, labelling it as a racist white supremacist protest.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 20, 2024
"Any time you run against the narrative," she says, the media brands you as "racist."https://t.co/mJnU8k1jcI pic.twitter.com/pYv2wO9Ino
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.