'A lot of people died because of air pollution, and nothing is done to take care of that,' said science activist

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Today I am going to show you how various events unfolded in connection with the World Health Summit.

First, we saw at the end of the afternoon a small gathering in connection with the lawyer Reiner Fuellmich was taking place.

The demonstrators started their march near Potsdamer Platz. I followed the march that went in front of the Berlin hotel where the World Health Summit is taking place.

When they arrived, they were greeted by curious participants from the summit and very few police were already there.

The situation got worse when some demonstrators started to approach and became a little more aggressive. The police then intervened quickly. The agents identified the individuals and pushed them a long way from the Berlin hotel. Then everything calmed down.

Early in the evening, a second event occurred. This time it was climate alarmist activists who carelessly stormed the windows of the establishment by sticking up posters explaining their approach and demands.

This group, called Scientist Rebellion, is well-known and very radical group, made up of scientists who denounced the failures of the government and global institutions, stating that they should act to save the climate.

A large police operation was deployed to put an end to the chaos and repel the activists who disturbed the progress of the conferences inside the hotel.



We need your support to cover all expenses related to our accommodation and transportation costs, which are very expensive for the whole team.

Visit RebelWHO.com and donate to us and follow our coverage, thank you!