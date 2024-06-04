Protesters demand action against WHO executives in Geneva
'Four years later, we know that the vaccines were not 100% safe and effective,' said Ezra Levant.
Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant recently travelled to Geneva, Switzerland to expose the World Health Organization's (WHO) latest attempt at reaching a "pandemic treaty."
The potential treaty would push nation states to adhere to WHO-imposed pandemic guidelines, blurring the lines between sovereignty and collectivism.
As protesters called for the resignations of the WHO's top executives, Mr. Levant recounted his encounter with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla at last year's conference.
WE CAUGHT HIM! Watch what happened when @ezralevant & @OzraeliAvi spotted Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, on the street in Davos today.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 18, 2023
We finally asked him all the questions the mainstream media refuses to ask.
Story: https://t.co/eIp37FWNtz
SUPPORT: https://t.co/aJiaQfYNuD pic.twitter.com/6jSVAzCB0d
Protesters outside of the WHO's World Health Assembly held posters calling for the incarceration of the WHO's top executives, including Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
🚨 WE GOT HIM! Tedros confronted at the World Economic Forum for what he did in Covid and his plans with Disease X.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 17, 2024
This is why we're in Davos, to pose the simple questions most people want answered!
Get more and support: https://t.co/aJiaQfYNuD now!pic.twitter.com/RRmvOlIj9m
Speaking about the WHO's executives, Mr. Levant said, "You cannot go full Mengle, you cannot demand that people participate in experiments. You can ask them, but it has to be informed prior consent that can be withdrawn at any time."
"When you see people with radical signs, saying crimes against humanity, and you might recoil and say that language is a little harsh. But is it? But is it a little harsh when people profit in the billions or tens of billions by having their untested experimental products forcibly injected into a billion arms?" he said.
