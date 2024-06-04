Protesters demand action against WHO executives in Geneva

By Keean Bexte WHO WANTS OUT? The World Health Organization is corrupt and full of Chinese communist sympathizers. Sign the PETITION to demand our immediate exit now. 31,855 signatures

Goal: 35,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto By The Wellness Company Spike Support SPONSORED: Help protect you and your family against the effects of COVID, vaccines, and shedding with the revolutionary Spike Support Formula. Buy Now!

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant recently travelled to Geneva, Switzerland to expose the World Health Organization's (WHO) latest attempt at reaching a "pandemic treaty."

The potential treaty would push nation states to adhere to WHO-imposed pandemic guidelines, blurring the lines between sovereignty and collectivism.

As protesters called for the resignations of the WHO's top executives, Mr. Levant recounted his encounter with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla at last year's conference.

WE CAUGHT HIM! Watch what happened when @ezralevant & @OzraeliAvi spotted Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, on the street in Davos today.



We finally asked him all the questions the mainstream media refuses to ask.



Story: https://t.co/eIp37FWNtz



SUPPORT: https://t.co/aJiaQfYNuD pic.twitter.com/6jSVAzCB0d — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 18, 2023

Protesters outside of the WHO's World Health Assembly held posters calling for the incarceration of the WHO's top executives, including Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

🚨 WE GOT HIM! Tedros confronted at the World Economic Forum for what he did in Covid and his plans with Disease X.



This is why we’re in Davos, to pose the simple questions most people want answered!



Get more and support: https://t.co/aJiaQfYNuD now!pic.twitter.com/RRmvOlIj9m — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 17, 2024

Speaking about the WHO's executives, Mr. Levant said, "You cannot go full Mengle, you cannot demand that people participate in experiments. You can ask them, but it has to be informed prior consent that can be withdrawn at any time."

"When you see people with radical signs, saying crimes against humanity, and you might recoil and say that language is a little harsh. But is it? But is it a little harsh when people profit in the billions or tens of billions by having their untested experimental products forcibly injected into a billion arms?" he said.