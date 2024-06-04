Protesters demand action against WHO executives in Geneva

'Four years later, we know that the vaccines were not 100% safe and effective,' said Ezra Levant.

  By Rebel News
  June 04, 2024
  News Analysis

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant recently travelled to Geneva, Switzerland to expose the World Health Organization's (WHO) latest attempt at reaching a "pandemic treaty."

The potential treaty would push nation states to adhere to WHO-imposed pandemic guidelines, blurring the lines between sovereignty and collectivism.

As protesters called for the resignations of the WHO's top executives, Mr. Levant recounted his encounter with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla at last year's conference.

Protesters outside of the WHO's World Health Assembly held posters calling for the incarceration of the WHO's top executives, including Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Speaking about the WHO's executives, Mr. Levant said, "You cannot go full Mengle, you cannot demand that people participate in experiments. You can ask them, but it has to be informed prior consent that can be withdrawn at any time."

"When you see people with radical signs, saying crimes against humanity, and you might recoil and say that language is a little harsh. But is it? But is it a little harsh when people profit in the billions or tens of billions by having their untested experimental products forcibly injected into a billion arms?" he said.

