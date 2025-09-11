Public Safety Minister doesn’t require ethics screen, commissioner says

Canada's ethics watchdog found no conflict-of-interest concerning the Public Safety Minister's interactions with the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, where his wife is a director, despite his role in a border bill. Gary Anandasangaree earlier said he has voluntarily taken steps to avoid perceived conflicts of interest, without hindering his duties, including guiding Bill C-2, the Strong Borders Act.

“There are other ministers involved, but I am the primary person moving the legislation,” Anandasangaree told the Globe and Mail. “To say that ‘He’s conflicted out of C-2’ is just an absurd conversation.” That did little to assuage concerns surrounding federal ethics law.

Those concerns primarily focused on ministerial conflict of interest, which the Ethics Commissioner’s office has urged Parliament to strengthen.

Public Safety Minister facilitated non-constituent, suspected terror group member, into Canada



Documents contradict Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree's claim of helping a constituent immigrate her husband, a suspected terrorist, into Canada.https://t.co/dpv5bEav5v — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) July 29, 2025

Commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein's office earlier recommended Parliament revise the Conflict of Interest Act due to "apparent" ministerial conflicts, stating public office holders should meet the same conduct standards as MPs, who face stricter rules.

Anandasangaree, who previously collaborated with Tamil groups on immigration, is now avoiding such matters due to caution, deeming it "inconsequential" to his future work.

In 2016 and 2023, he wrote to the CBSA supporting an appeal for a Sri Lankan man initially denied entry, over admitted ties to the LTTE (Tamil Tigers), a designated terrorist group in Canada.

Anandasangaree later recused himself from matters involving the LTTE or the World Tamil Movement (WTM), both Canadian-designated terrorist groups. Public Safety Canada oversees the list of designated terrorist groups and the CBSA.

Duff Conacher, co-founder of Democracy Watch, highlighted a major flaw in current law: ministerial screenings are only triggered by "private interests," exempting "general application" matters like legislation. He called this a "huge loophole."

Minister Gary Anandasangaree's contact information was found during an investigation into the World Tamil Movement, which allegedly raised millions in Canada for the Tamil Tigers; both of which are listed terror groups.https://t.co/4DP0hiHURV — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 4, 2025

In correspondence between the Globe and the minister's office, Anandasangaree was consulting the Ethics Commissioner to avoid conflicts of interest with the CCLA.

The CCLA aims to withdraw Bill C-2, citing violations of freedoms and migrant rights under Charter Sections 7 and 15. The bill could enable immigration officials to halt or reject applications, disproportionately affecting those fleeing violence or authoritarian regimes.

Commissioner von Finckenstein confirmed the minister sought his advice on the need for screens on the border bill.

In May, before introducing C-2, Anandasangaree informed von Finckenstein that upcoming legislation would likely provoke "severe reactions" from the CCLA. The commissioner's July 31 e-mail confirmed the minister didn't detail the legislation, but von Finckenstein concluded no federal screen was needed.

The CCLA removed Minister’s wife, Harini Sivalingam, from Bill C-2 matters, while the minister was cautioned against dealings that further private interests and reminding him not to share insider information or discuss government business with her until public.

Stop C-2: Mark Carney’s new bill lets police open your mail without a warrant — and worse!



I’ve read Mark Carney’s new bill, C-2. It claims to be Canada’s response to Donald Trump’s demand for border security. And there’s a little bit of that in the bill. But the rest of the… pic.twitter.com/HL7Wxl8VKZ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 6, 2025

Anandasangaree also inquired if a formal screen was needed for a potential conflict of interest regarding national-security issues related to the Tamil community. On July 31, von Finckenstein e-mailed the minister, stating no screen was required.

The commissioner advised the minister to improve the voluntary screen, suggesting administrators prevent awareness of LTTE and WTM matters to avoid perceived conflicts of interest. A spokesperson clarified von Finckenstein “did not ask Minister Anandasangaree for a screen under the Act.”

The PMO did not respond to comment. Prime Minister Mark Carney earlier backed his public safety minister despite controversy.