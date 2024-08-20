Purchasing rules were changed, hiding Tom Clark's luxury condo from oversight

The new condo features paddle courts, a swimming pool with cabanas, luxury stone finishes and a custom designer soaker tub. 

Purchasing rules were changed, hiding Tom Clark's luxury condo from oversight
The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick
The $9 million luxury townhouse for Trudeau's media buddy-turned-Consul General to New York fell under the new requirement that property purchases of $10 million are subject to review by the Treasury Board review. The previous cut-off was $4 million. 

The condo, just off Central Park, was purchased before the previous residence was listed for sale, putting taxpayers on the hook for the maintenance of both residences. The estimated annual cost for taxes and other fees for Clark's new digs is pegged at $400,000. 

The previous residence was only listed for sale days ago. 

Recent StatsCan data found that nearly one in four Canadians surveyed anticipate requiring to use a foodbank this fall. 

Clark, a former CTV journalist, once embarrassingly asked Prime Minister Trudeau "what brand of shampoo" he uses. 

Clark was appointed Consul General in February 2023. 

News Analysis Canada
