Purchasing rules were changed, hiding Tom Clark's luxury condo from oversight
The new condo features paddle courts, a swimming pool with cabanas, luxury stone finishes and a custom designer soaker tub.
The $9 million luxury townhouse for Trudeau's media buddy-turned-Consul General to New York fell under the new requirement that property purchases of $10 million are subject to review by the Treasury Board review. The previous cut-off was $4 million.
CPC's Garnett Genuis, of beautiful Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan, goes through the convenient and quite suspicious timeline of the decision to buy the 9 million dollar condo for Trudeau's media pal Tom Clark.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 20, 2024
Trudeau's government increased the value of purchases that could be… pic.twitter.com/zJQiaBzVZc
CPC's Kelly Block asks why the Liberals changed the limit for treasury board oversight from $4 million to $10 million.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 20, 2024
There didn't appear to be a need for the change except to facilitate the purchase of Tom Clark's luxury $9 mill condo without triggering some accountability. pic.twitter.com/aFqdy2Vtrx
The condo, just off Central Park, was purchased before the previous residence was listed for sale, putting taxpayers on the hook for the maintenance of both residences. The estimated annual cost for taxes and other fees for Clark's new digs is pegged at $400,000.
Contrary to Liberal claims that the new residence of the consul general in New York would amount to a tax savings, bureaucrats in charge have absolutely no clue.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 20, 2024
They admit the cost just to maintain the $9 million condo for Trudeau's buddy, Tom Clark, is $400k annually pic.twitter.com/VJhRbBw5Rf
The previous residence was only listed for sale days ago.
The Liberals bought Tom Clark's luxury $9 million Manhattan condo before even listing the existing residence of the consul general.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 20, 2024
The Liberals only listed the previous residence just days before this committee hearing.
Taxpayers are on the hook for both places right now. pic.twitter.com/ye5n8hLN2r
CPC's Larry Brock goes through the luxury features of Justin Trudeau's pal, Consul General Tom Clark's new official abode in New York City.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 20, 2024
Paddle courts, swimming pool, golf simulator, a handcrafted designer soaker tub, etc.
"Do you see the disconnect?" pic.twitter.com/Ah60TNVVgc
Recent StatsCan data found that nearly one in four Canadians surveyed anticipate requiring to use a foodbank this fall.
One in four Canadians say they are going to use a foodbank this fall. And Justin Trudeau's media buddy, Consul General Tom Clark, just had a $9 million luxury New York residence next to Central Park on "Billionaire's Row" bought for him.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 20, 2024
The existing multi-million-dollar condo… pic.twitter.com/qpqCNgrHaM
Clark, a former CTV journalist, once embarrassingly asked Prime Minister Trudeau "what brand of shampoo" he uses.
Meet Tom Clark. He was a pro-Liberal journalist for years, until he became a registered lobbyist. Trudeau trusts him enough to put him in charge of CBC hiring.— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) May 9, 2022
So why on earth did the @CPC_HQ choose him to moderate their leadership debate? pic.twitter.com/OCCxgJxTlP
It should never be forgotten that the previous vegetable lasagna iteration of Canada's Conservatives asked Justin Trudeau's media buddy-turned-consul general Tom Clark to moderate their leadership debate.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 20, 2024
Oh how things have changed. pic.twitter.com/MTUwB6H6YF
Clark was appointed Consul General in February 2023.
