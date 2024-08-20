Purchasing rules were changed, hiding Tom Clark's luxury condo from oversight

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

The $9 million luxury townhouse for Trudeau's media buddy-turned-Consul General to New York fell under the new requirement that property purchases of $10 million are subject to review by the Treasury Board review. The previous cut-off was $4 million.

CPC's Garnett Genuis, of beautiful Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan, goes through the convenient and quite suspicious timeline of the decision to buy the 9 million dollar condo for Trudeau's media pal Tom Clark.



Trudeau's government increased the value of purchases that could be… pic.twitter.com/zJQiaBzVZc — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 20, 2024

CPC's Kelly Block asks why the Liberals changed the limit for treasury board oversight from $4 million to $10 million.



There didn't appear to be a need for the change except to facilitate the purchase of Tom Clark's luxury $9 mill condo without triggering some accountability. pic.twitter.com/aFqdy2Vtrx — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 20, 2024

The condo, just off Central Park, was purchased before the previous residence was listed for sale, putting taxpayers on the hook for the maintenance of both residences. The estimated annual cost for taxes and other fees for Clark's new digs is pegged at $400,000.

Contrary to Liberal claims that the new residence of the consul general in New York would amount to a tax savings, bureaucrats in charge have absolutely no clue.



They admit the cost just to maintain the $9 million condo for Trudeau's buddy, Tom Clark, is $400k annually pic.twitter.com/VJhRbBw5Rf — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 20, 2024

The previous residence was only listed for sale days ago.

The Liberals bought Tom Clark's luxury $9 million Manhattan condo before even listing the existing residence of the consul general.



The Liberals only listed the previous residence just days before this committee hearing.



Taxpayers are on the hook for both places right now. pic.twitter.com/ye5n8hLN2r — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 20, 2024

The new condo features paddle courts, a swimming pool with cabanas, luxury stone finishes and a custom designer soaker tub.

CPC's Larry Brock goes through the luxury features of Justin Trudeau's pal, Consul General Tom Clark's new official abode in New York City.



Paddle courts, swimming pool, golf simulator, a handcrafted designer soaker tub, etc.



"Do you see the disconnect?" pic.twitter.com/Ah60TNVVgc — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 20, 2024

Recent StatsCan data found that nearly one in four Canadians surveyed anticipate requiring to use a foodbank this fall.

One in four Canadians say they are going to use a foodbank this fall. And Justin Trudeau's media buddy, Consul General Tom Clark, just had a $9 million luxury New York residence next to Central Park on "Billionaire's Row" bought for him.



The existing multi-million-dollar condo… pic.twitter.com/qpqCNgrHaM — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 20, 2024

Clark, a former CTV journalist, once embarrassingly asked Prime Minister Trudeau "what brand of shampoo" he uses.

Meet Tom Clark. He was a pro-Liberal journalist for years, until he became a registered lobbyist. Trudeau trusts him enough to put him in charge of CBC hiring.



So why on earth did the @CPC_HQ choose him to moderate their leadership debate? pic.twitter.com/OCCxgJxTlP — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) May 9, 2022

It should never be forgotten that the previous vegetable lasagna iteration of Canada's Conservatives asked Justin Trudeau's media buddy-turned-consul general Tom Clark to moderate their leadership debate.



Oh how things have changed. pic.twitter.com/MTUwB6H6YF — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 20, 2024

Clark was appointed Consul General in February 2023.