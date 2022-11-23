Purolator fires the unvaxxed and others who just wanted medical privacy
Protestors gathered in front of a Purolator location in Montreal show support for workers who were terminated by the company, calling it 'unacceptable.'
Life seems to be back to normal but employees from Purolator have been terminated since November 16th.
The governmental company Purolator had suspended their employees who didn’t share their medical information.
Now, since the 16th of November, those employees who didn’t receive the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine or didn’t disclose their medical status are terminated.
For this, a group of protesters and employees demonstrated in front of the Purolator office in Boucherville, in Montréal, are showing their support for other employees and to make their voices heard that the situation is wrong.
That day was the first snowstorm of the year and it was hard to drive to the place. In this reports, we give an opportunity to the protesters so they can express themselves, their concerns and how they feel about what is happening.
Some of them have dedicated 22 years to the company and without having any thanks from them.
Watch the video for the full report.
