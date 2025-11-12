PUT AUSTRALIA FIRST: Patriots rise against the ‘destroyers of civilisation’

I caught up with my good friend Nick Patterson, a true freedom fighter and patriot, to talk about his upcoming rallies, “Put Australia First,” happening this month in Sydney and Melbourne.

Nick and a group of proud Australians from across the country are organising these rallies to celebrate our heritage, history and the freedoms we’ve long enjoyed. “We need people to understand our history and how beautiful it is,” Nick told me. “Because if we destroy it and we let these psychos come in and change our whole system, we won’t have any of those rights and freedoms that we’ve enjoyed for so long.”

The rallies are not about anger — they’re about pride. “We want everyday Australians coming together, not to protest negatively, but to celebrate Australia,” Nick explained. “There’s a lot of people that love Australia and our history, but don’t even really understand how beautiful it is.”

Nick was frank about the threats facing our culture. He pointed to anti-Israel groups in the city, waving Australian flags with the Union Jack cut out and even ISIS flags. “You see these destroyers of civilisation literally erasing our culture, our history ... everything. That’s why it’s important to go back to our roots,” he said.

The rallies will address issues like uncontrolled mass immigration, Digital ID, cost of living, and cultural erosion. Nick emphasised that Australia’s freedoms, like speech and assembly, are grounded in biblical principles.

We are marching for...



1. Immigration reform

2. Freedom from an enforced digital ID

3. Affordable energy



'She'll be right' won't fly for Aussies anymore...we've had enough and we will continue to speak up for our country!



29th Nov. 12pm - Sydney (Belmore Park to Town Hall)… pic.twitter.com/UTWD4enxqt — Reignite Democracy / Monica Smit (@reignitedem) November 10, 2025

“Even young Australians are growing up without understanding why we have freedom of speech, freedom of assembly. We’ve been handed these rights for centuries, and now they’re under attack,” he said.

If you love Australia and want to stand up for our history, Nick says it’s time to join in. “It’s worth fighting for.”

The events kick off at Belmore Park in Sydney on 29 November at 12pm and continue in Melbourne at Flinders Street Steps on 30 November at 12pm, marching to Flagstaff Gardens. More information is available at PutAustraliaFirst.com