Quebec bar owner sparks controversy with 'anti-woke' job ad

In Quebec City, a job posting for a barmaid at Vegas Bar ignited a firestorm of debate. The ad, penned by owner Richard Poulin, explicitly sought candidates who were not "woke," pro-Liberal, or pro-CAQ, raising accusations of discriminatory hiring practices. Poulin, unapologetic, defended his stance, citing frustration with societal shifts and pandemic-era policies.

"I didn't want someone who, during the 'plandemic,' was calling the police when the neighbour had visitors, who supported wartime-like measures," Poulin wrote in the ad. In an interview, he elaborated, "When I wrote 'woke,' well, for me, it's… people who always criticize me. The pandemic made me grow a shell." He admitted the post was impulsive, saying, "I did it just like that, without thinking it would cause such a storm in a teacup."

Poulin's criteria reflect a broader backlash against perceived ideological conformity. He argues that conservative voices are increasingly silenced, noting, "People are afraid to speak, afraid of losing friends or family." Yet, his approach has drawn criticism for normalizing discrimination based on political beliefs, a practice many argue cuts against principles of free expression.

Despite the controversy, Poulin insists his hiring decision was pragmatic. "We didn't even talk politics during the interviews. I picked the one who was the best fit for the bar," he said, selecting a candidate with a decade of experience. "She doesn't know it, but I'm sure she thinks a bit like me."

Is Poulin's ad a bold stand against "woke" culture or a step too far? As debates over free speech and discrimination intensify, his actions highlight a growing divide. "My conscience tells me to keep saying out loud what a lot of people don't have the guts to say," he declared, undeterred by the backlash.