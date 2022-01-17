Quebec's COVID decrees don't cancel the Charter: Pastor Carlos Norbal

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

When politics interferes with religion, it often tends to go wrong. During the first wave, the majority of Quebec's places of worship and churches complied with the sanitary requirements imposed by Premier Francois Legault's government.

With the inconsistencies of the health measures, Carlos Norbal, pastor of the Nouvelle Création Church, decided that all of these restrictions were going too far and chose to keep his church open without a sanitary passport that discriminates against the congregation.

Since the new year, Carlos has received two police visits investigating his place of worship.

Will he end up getting arrested? That remains to be seen!

Lorsque la politique se mêle de la religion, cela a souvent tendance a mal tourner. Pendant la première vague, la majorité des lieux de culte et églises du Québec se sont pliés aux exigences sanitaires imposées par le gouvernement Legault, qui devait être, pour une période de deux semaines, et qui s’est terminé par plusieurs mois.

Avec les incohérences des mesures, Carlos Norbal, pasteur de l’église Nouvelle Création, a décidé que tout cela allait trop loin et a choisi de demeurer ouvert sans passeport sanitaire qui discrimine la population.

Depuis la nouvelle année, Carlos a reçu deux visites policières enquêtant sur son lieu de culte. Va-t-il finir par se faire arrêter? Cela reste à voir!