Queen's professor argues it’s time for Alberta to leave Canada

At the United Conservative Party's recent 'Courage to Listen' town hall focused on Alberta sovereignty, which I previously reported on, we interviewed Bruce Pardy, Professor of Law at Queen’s University and Executive Director of Rights Probe.

Although perhaps unlikely, Alberta separating from Canada is not impossible, and is certainly being seriously sought after by some residents. There are many Albertans who seek to end ties with confederation, following decades of mistreatment by the federal government regarding national economic decision making and consistent intrusions upon provincial jurisdiction.

“Alberta needs to leave the country, Canada is essentially unfixable at this point,” says Professor Pardy, suggesting that if Alberta leaves, it may be the political earthquake needed to bring Canada out of its downward spiral.

Separation is no small feat and if enacted, will truly be unprecedented. “This is going to be a political revolution if it happens, and really the viability of confederation is in question,” Pardy added.

Challenging Canada’s Westminster parliamentary system, Pardy hopes that if Alberta does leave, it abandons this form of governance entirely. He points to the United States as having an “architecturally superior” system, which despite its flaws can be improved to better fit Alberta’s needs.