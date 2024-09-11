Queensland Premier blocks prominent women's rights campaigner after claiming to 'protect women'

Premier Steven Miles has come under fire after Queensland resident and Giggle CEO Sall Grover accused him of “gaslighting” women, after he blocked her on X, formerly Twitter.

Premier Miles posted a nine-second clip claiming to 'protect women' alongside Health Minister Shannon Fentiman, Minister for State Development Grace Grace, and Housing Minister Meaghan Scanlon.

The Queensland premier, aka leading politician in the state, did a post about protecting women. I responded offering to meet with him to talk about protecting women as a sex class in law that men cannot ID into. He blocked me.



I am a Queensland resident.



A story in 3 acts: pic.twitter.com/tG16Hf70S9 — Sall Grover (@salltweets) September 11, 2024

With folded arms, they stood together as a caption read:

“Gang’s all here to protect women in Queensland.”

The video listed various claimed government initiatives, including women's healthcare, reproductive rights, and respect for women in the workplace.

In response, Grover, a prominent women's rights campaigner who lost a Federal Court case against biological male Roxanne Tickle, criticised Fentiman for previously blocking her on social media after she voiced concerns about gender identity laws.

“Please, don’t gaslight women. It’s pathetic,” Grover said in response to the Premier's post.

Grover called for a meeting with Premier Miles to discuss protecting women as a distinct legal category, free from self-identification by men. Within minutes of her public request, she was blocked by the Premier.

“A Queensland resident has accused Premier Steven Miles of "gaslighting" women after he posted a bizarre video on social media.”



It’s me 🙋‍♀️ I’m accusing him of gaslighting women, because he is.



You can’t protect women if you can’t define women.https://t.co/1YcmdtvnXh pic.twitter.com/qV5GUhlmho — Sall Grover (@salltweets) September 11, 2024

Outraged, Grover shared the news of the block, sparking a wave of criticism against Miles.

"He only wants to protect women who agree with him," one commenter noted.

The controversy follows recent changes to Queensland law allowing people to alter their sex on legal documents to align with their claimed gender identity despite biological sex.