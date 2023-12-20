Rabid 'trans activist' Jessica Simpson threatens to harm female Rebel News reporter

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

On December 18, my life flashed before my eyes as I was charged at and threatened by Jessica Serenity Simpson, a violent trans activist with a history of attacking Rebel News reporters.

BREAKING: Jessica Simpson (aka Jonathan Yaniv), a violent trans activist with a history of court leniency, charged at me & threatened to make a dog attack me while a sheriff did nothing!



Filing a police report. Stay tuned. Help with our security costs at https://t.co/LY9JmUHwPN pic.twitter.com/lBRck0Xpht — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) December 18, 2023

Simpson is commonly known by the previous name Jonathan Yaniv or their coined name "the wax my balls guy" due to suing women uncomfortable waxing "her" male genitalia.

The trans activist attended a hearing to learn how Judge Solomon would rule over charges for falsely pulling a fire alarm, lying to the police, and allegedly assaulting a 70-year-old man who physically shooed Simpson's unruly "service dog" Rexy off a chair in a retirement home.

Here are the charges that have brought the infamous Jessica Simpson, formerly Jonathan Yaniv, back to criminal court.



A Judge Solomon is expected to give his ruling today on if Simpson attacking a 70yr old man who pushed Simpson’s unruly “service dog” was reasonable. pic.twitter.com/FfgdSN13YE — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) December 18, 2023

Watch the full video report to see the events that took place before and while Simpson charged at me and threatened to sic the so-called service dog on me simply because I dared to ask questions Simpson didn't want me to ask.

To make matters worse, a courthouse sheriff was present during the entire incident and did nothing to intervene, similar to when Simpson assaulted my former colleague Keean Bexte in front of the same courthouse.

I have filed a police report and will press charges to make it clear that violent bullies do not have the right to threaten to harm Rebel News reporters for practicing journalism.

To learn more about this individual's disturbing past and the leniency of the courts and law enforcement, visit our special website called YanivTrial.com. You can also contribute to cover the expensive costs of reporting on this individual, including the need for our reporters to have security by our side.