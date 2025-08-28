Radical New Democrat wants Air Force to rescue refugees from Gaza

On Tuesday, New Democrat MP Heather McPherson sponsored a petition for the Royal Canadian Air Force to rescue Gaza refugees. She infamously visited the West Bank after the October 7 attacks on Israel and has continued calls for an immediate ceasefire.

The petition, with 331 signatures on Thursday, urged cabinet to evacuate at-risk Gazans—children, women, the wounded, and the elderly—using Canadian military or chartered planes, waive visa requirements, and grant humanitarian permits, stating current measures are insufficient.

“Gaza is enduring an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe including forced starvation, displacement and systemic attacks on civilians in blatant violation of international law,” said McPherson’s petition.

According to Blacklock’s, Canada has not yet provided a humanitarian corridor to evacuate their nationals and at-risk relatives in Gaza.

Trudeau wants to import Gazan refugees into Canada. Is it a good idea, given 75% support Hamas?@TheMenzoid tours the 'No Gaza Refugees' billboard truck in downtown Toronto, and hears what residents think about Canada's plan to take in more refugees.



➡️➡️https://t.co/6KPFpaal43 pic.twitter.com/dxuCthWINh — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 28, 2024

McPherson, the NDP’s foreign affairs critic, has repeatedly described Israeli military action in Gaza as genocide. “What is happening is a genocide,” she said in a May 31 podcast.

“We always talk about World War II and we always talk about, how was that able to happen?” asked McPherson. “How was it that people, regular people, didn’t do what they could?”

“And I said to myself, I am not going to look in the mirror and think that I didn’t try to use my voice in whatever way I could to ensure innocent people were protected,” she added.

McPherson, sponsor of proposals to recognize Palestine, also compared Palestinian solidarity pins to Remembrance Day poppies in the Commons on November 18, wearing the pin and stating, "People wear poppies within this House." MPs jeered, silencing her.

Prime Minister Mark Carney conditionally supported recognizing Palestine, contingent on the Palestinian Authority's governance reforms, Hamas-free 2026 elections, and demilitarization.

NDP’s @HMcPhersonMP petitions to fly @RCAFOperations to Gaza to rescue refugees. MP has accused Jews of genocide & compared Israeli military action to civilian murders in WWII. https://t.co/XOO2kubf2Q #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/K7H3faGrcr — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) August 27, 2025

Petition E-6719 states that "Emergency evacuation has become a matter of life and death as families remain trapped, facing bombardment, disease, hunger, and the total collapse of infrastructure and healthcare."

“The Gaza Temporary Resident Visa Program launched by Canada has failed to meet its commitments, leaving many applicants in prolonged uncertainty and delay,” it reads.

Canada approved special permits for 5,000 Gazan refugees on January 9, 2024, offering financial aid, healthcare, language training, and work/study permits. However, fewer than 1,000 have arrived due to wartime challenges and security screenings.

McPherson visited the West Bank at the time to show solidarity with Palestinian refugees and progressive groups supporting Gazans. "This region is in chaos and Canada needs to play a role, working with our allies," she told reporters, amid calls for a ceasefire.