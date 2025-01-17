Gazan refugees receive tax-free handouts worth millions

Nearly 5,000 Gazan refugees are pocketing thousands in tax-free handouts under the guise of 'settlement support,' revealed federal data. The aid mimics the $753.4 million program for Ukrainians displaced by Russian aggression.

“Settlement support and this financial assistance are critical to address the immediate challenges that come with moving to a new country under such circumstances,” reads a statement by Immigration Minister Marc Miller. Recipients must have relatives in Canada who are either citizens or permanent residents.

A total of 4,782 applications have been approved to date, reported Blacklock’s. The 5,000-person cap will remain, Miller confirmed, with only 616 of Gazans in Canada so far.

Each Gazan, who could not otherwise come to Canada, received a three-year residency permit. “We’ll continue advocating for the safety of everyone,” Miller said.

Settled Gazans will receive $3,000 in tax-free grants per adult and $1,500 per minor, in addition to free work and study permits, free health care and language training for three months.

“Financial assistance will help Gazans meet their basic needs such as food, clothing and housing as they arrive in communities across Canada and find jobs,” reads a prior statement from the Department of Immigration. “More details about this program will be shared when available.”

Immigration officials have still not detailed the program's costs, reported Blacklock’s. Canada previously announced $215 million in assistance for Gazans still in the Middle East.

Some 298,128 Ukrainians received similar grants in addition to free flights to Canada.

When asked about reported discrepancies between funding for Ukrainians and Gazans, Minister Miller told the Senate he would not compare the two wars. “These are very different conflicts,” he said.

“What happened in Ukraine was a collaborative effort involving several countries because Ukraine was letting its people go,” Miller said last October 8. “In the case of Gaza getting people out is very hard and bribes must be paid to get people through security to Egypt.”

“In Gaza, we don’t have any way to fingerprint people or do biometrics,” he continued. “There are a lot of issues with security and triage. I wouldn’t call it a failure but the program has lots of challenges.”

In a May 27 briefing note titled Canada’s Role In Israel, Gaza And West Bank, cabinet said Canada was “the only country in the world” to offer residency to Gazan refugees ineligible to immigrate through other streams.

“Canada remains deeply concerned about the situation in Gaza and empathizes with those affected,” it reads. “We understand many Canadians are concerned about the safety of their loved ones in Gaza.”

Minister Miller has been critical of Israel in its war against Hamas, who killed nearly 1,200 Israeli citizens and foreign nationals, including eight Canadians. “People in and around Rafah are very exposed to death, to starvation, to bombardment.”

He called Gaza “the largest hostage-taking in the world” last February 29. “We are all failing Gazans at this point.”