BREAKING: Randy Hillier released from jail

The Ontario MPP was charged for actions during the Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa.

The Canadian Press / ﻿Adrian Wyld﻿
The Independent Lanark—Frontenac—Kingston MPP spent the day in custody after turning himself in on charges relating to his actions during the Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa.

The charges Hillier is facing are:

  • One count of assaulting a peace or public officer
  • Two counts of obstructing or resisting a public officer
  • One count of obstructing or resisting someone aiding a public or peace officer
  • Three counts of counselling an uncommitted indictable offence, two of them considered mischief
  • Two counts of mischief or obstructing property exceeding $5,000

Hillier also has several charges relating to his involvement in other protests against COVID restrictions in Ontario.

Rebel News has reached out to both Hillier and his lawyer David Anber for interviews and will update this story as it unfolds.

  • By Natasha Biase

