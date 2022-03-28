BREAKING: Randy Hillier released from jail
The Ontario MPP was charged for actions during the Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa.
The Independent Lanark—Frontenac—Kingston MPP spent the day in custody after turning himself in on charges relating to his actions during the Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa.
Randy Hillier has been released after a day of negotiation between the Crown & I. The 1 narrow disagreement was over whether or not Randy should be allowed to post on social media/support organizations against vaccine/mask mandates. JP sided with 👑 & we can appeal. #RandyHillier— David Anber, Criminal Lawyer 🇨🇦 (@DavidAnber) March 28, 2022
The charges Hillier is facing are:
- One count of assaulting a peace or public officer
- Two counts of obstructing or resisting a public officer
- One count of obstructing or resisting someone aiding a public or peace officer
- Three counts of counselling an uncommitted indictable offence, two of them considered mischief
- Two counts of mischief or obstructing property exceeding $5,000
BREAKING—Frontenac MPP Randy Hillier tells @TheTorontoSun he has been asked to surrender to Ottawa Police 2b charged with serious criminal offences relating to Feb. #FreedomConvoy — the 64-year-old is scheduled to arrive at HQ Elgin St 7 am. Bail hearing will be needed pic.twitter.com/a8ApvpgrvS— Joe Warmington (@joe_warmington) March 28, 2022
Hillier also has several charges relating to his involvement in other protests against COVID restrictions in Ontario.
Rebel News has reached out to both Hillier and his lawyer David Anber for interviews and will update this story as it unfolds.
- By Natasha Biase
Rebel News Store
Purchase some truckers' convoy merch today at the Rebel News Store.BUY NOW
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.