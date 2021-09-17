RAW: Maxime Bernier lays out People's Party platform at Hamilton rally
The PPC leader delivered a speech at Gage Park in Hamilton, Ontario to hundreds of supporters that focused on the party's platform ahead of election day.
People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier has been traversing the country speaking about the ideas and policies his party stands for ahead of election day. On September 16, Bernier's campaign stopped at Gage Park in Hamilton, Ontario where the PPC leader delivered a speech to several hundred supporters.
In this raw footage captured from the event, Bernier addresses a number of his party's policies, starting, of course, with his opposition to COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates, but also touching on rising inflation, defunding the CBC, balancing the budget, cutting foreign aid, carbon taxes and reevaluating Canada's relationship with the United Nations.
Canadians head to the polls on September 20.
