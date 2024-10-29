Raygun is back with new cringe-worthy corporate promotion

Rachel ‘Raygun’ Gunn has thrust herself back into the spotlight, urging Australians to out-dance her in a social media competition launched by Finder.

Gunn, who faced a wave of ridicule after her performance in breakdancing’s Olympic debut at Paris 2024, told The Project in a recent interview that she was looking to stay out of the spotlight.

Babe wake up. Raygun finally gettin' that coin 🦘🤸‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/LhCTo5fHni — Principe 🫅🏾 (@Pri_Letterman) October 29, 2024

At 37, Raygun’s dance style, which featured kangaroo jumps, snake-like moves, and even the classic ‘sprinkler’, became a viral sensation online. The daggy performance sparked a flood of memes and commentary across social media. Now, Raygun is cashing in on her notoriety with a recent glamour photoshoot and interview for Stellar magazine and now a cozy influencer marketing deal with Finder.

In the Instagram video posted on Tuesday night, Raygun showcases her odd moves and offers up a $5000 prize for the best response.

“I’ve heard some of you think you can do better than me,” she quipped in the video. “Really? Let’s find out, shall we?”

In the video, Raygun performs to a humorous remix of Finder’s jingle, paired with a rap about credit rates, loans, airfares, and fees. The challenge encourages Aussies to post their dance videos using the “Finder Beat track” and the hashtag #RaygunChallenge. For those willing to bring a friend or two into the spotlight, submissions with two or more dancers are eligible for a $10,000 prize.

“Think you can do better? Let’s find out,” she says in the video, inviting Australians of all dance abilities to take up the challenge. The promotion was ruthlessly mocked on social media, with many labelling the effort as “cringe”.

“The real question is, who cannot do better than this?” one Instagram user commented, while another wrote, “My two-year-old niece could out-dance that.” Within an hour of the video going live, hundreds of users responded.

Girl dresses like Raygun and joins a real breaking battle 🙌😂 pic.twitter.com/awr94y8kkx — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) October 28, 2024

In a recent appearance on The Project, Raygun shared that dancing had once been a source of “medicine” but had become a “source of stress” following the intense scrutiny of her Olympic debut.

