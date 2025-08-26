RCMP: Islamophobia briefings aplenty, antisemitism not even one

A new pair of Access to Information requests reveal just how skewed Canada’s policing priorities have become.

When Rebel News asked the RCMP for all 2024 briefing notes to the Commissioner about antisemitism, the response was blunt:

“No records exist.”

Zero pages.

Not even a sticky note.

But when the identical request was filed for Islamophobia briefings, the RCMP said they needed an extension to consult with the Privy Council Office—because there were so many records they couldn’t be released right away.

Antisemitism Ignored, Despite Record Attacks

This absence of documentation comes during a year when Canadian Jews were under siege.

B’nai Brith Canada recorded 5,791 antisemitic incidents in 2023—a record.

Toronto Police confirmed that 56% of all hate crimes in late 2023 and early 2024 were antisemitic.

Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto were shot at.

An Ontario report logged 781 antisemitic incidents in K–12 classrooms alone.

Despite synagogues adding bulletproof glass and families comforting traumatized kids, the RCMP Commissioner never received a single internal memo about the crisis.

Islamophobia Got the Spotlight

Meanwhile, Islamophobia briefings piled up—so many that government lawyers need extra time before releasing them. The difference in treatment couldn’t be more stark.

This isn’t a bureaucratic accident. It’s a political choice. Antisemitism doesn’t fit the government’s trendy DEI talking points or its Heritage Canada TikTok campaigns. Islamophobia does—so it gets the memos, the platform, and the resources.

Even the “Antisemitism Envoy” Quit in Frustration

Former Trudeau-appointed Special Envoy on Antisemitism, Deborah Lyons, resigned three months early in July 2025, citing “deep disappointments.” Given that the RCMP had endless briefings on Islamophobia while ignoring Jews being shot at, it’s not hard to guess one of them.

A Moral Failure

This isn’t just about paperwork. It’s about who gets protection and who gets ignored.

The RCMP had time to brief the Commissioner on Islamophobia in 2024—so many times, the files are still being cleared for release.

But antisemitism, the oldest hate in the world, spiking to record levels in Canada?

Nothing.

That’s not just a clerical failure. That’s a moral one.