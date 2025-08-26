RCMP: Islamophobia briefings aplenty, antisemitism not even one

Despite antisemitic incidents skyrocketing, the RCMP apparently never provided the Commissioner with briefing notes about the problem.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   August 26, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

A new pair of Access to Information requests reveal just how skewed Canada’s policing priorities have become.

When Rebel News asked the RCMP for all 2024 briefing notes to the Commissioner about antisemitism, the response was blunt:

But when the identical request was filed for Islamophobia briefings, the RCMP said they needed an extension to consult with the Privy Council Office—because there were so many records they couldn’t be released right away.

Antisemitism Ignored, Despite Record Attacks

This absence of documentation comes during a year when Canadian Jews were under siege.

  • B’nai Brith Canada recorded 5,791 antisemitic incidents in 2023—a record.

  • Toronto Police confirmed that 56% of all hate crimes in late 2023 and early 2024 were antisemitic.

  • Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto were shot at.

  • An Ontario report logged 781 antisemitic incidents in K–12 classrooms alone.

Despite synagogues adding bulletproof glass and families comforting traumatized kids, the RCMP Commissioner never received a single internal memo about the crisis.

Islamophobia Got the Spotlight

Meanwhile, Islamophobia briefings piled up—so many that government lawyers need extra time before releasing them. The difference in treatment couldn’t be more stark.

This isn’t a bureaucratic accident. It’s a political choice. Antisemitism doesn’t fit the government’s trendy DEI talking points or its Heritage Canada TikTok campaigns. Islamophobia does—so it gets the memos, the platform, and the resources.

Even the “Antisemitism Envoy” Quit in Frustration

Former Trudeau-appointed Special Envoy on Antisemitism, Deborah Lyons, resigned three months early in July 2025, citing “deep disappointments.” Given that the RCMP had endless briefings on Islamophobia while ignoring Jews being shot at, it’s not hard to guess one of them.

A Moral Failure

This isn’t just about paperwork. It’s about who gets protection and who gets ignored.

The RCMP had time to brief the Commissioner on Islamophobia in 2024—so many times, the files are still being cleared for release.

But antisemitism, the oldest hate in the world, spiking to record levels in Canada?

Nothing.

That’s not just a clerical failure. That’s a moral one.

Help Rebel News confront the pro-Hamas jihadis rioting in our streets!

Latest News

Rebel News is taking a stand against radical, pro-Hamas rioters by deploying our digital billboard truck and seasoned reporters to demonstrations across Canada. Our team is on the frontline, exposing and challenging these extremists taking over our streets. We urgently need your support to cover the costs of operating and maintaining the billboard truck and to hire security guards to protect the truck and our reporters. Your contribution will help us maintain a strong presence at these protests, defend journalistic freedom, and stand firm against these foreign extremists taking over our streets.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.