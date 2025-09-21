BREAKING: RCMP on the move, CFIA ostrich cull could happen any moment

I’m here at Universal Ostrich Farms, where things are escalating quickly.

Just moments ago, a familiar RCMP officer named Paul Britton visited the farm. From my conversation with the farmers, it seems he was here to do a visual check before what could be the final pre-cull briefing.

Katie, one of the farmers fighting to save these birds, told me she saw tears in his eyes as he left.

“He knows this is wrong,” Katie said. “He’s a family man — he knows what it means to destroy healthy animals like this.”

Not long after Paul’s visit, we received a tip that 15 to 20 RCMP vehicles were spotted about 45 minutes away in Lumby, heading in this direction.

That has everyone here on edge, fearing the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) could arrive at any moment to begin culling the flock of 400 ostriches — birds that Katie insists are healthy, asymptomatic, and have been recovered from avian flu for nine months.

Why This Fight Matters

Universal Ostrich Farms has been battling the CFIA for years. The government claims these birds were exposed to avian flu in the past and must be destroyed. The farmers have been begging for proper testing, but the CFIA has refused.

Instead of waiting for the courts to rule, the CFIA appears to be moving ahead with its plan to kill the entire flock. Katie and her family are urgently appealing for due legal process, as their fight is currently before the Supreme Court of Canada.

“We just want our day in court,” Katie told me. “These ostriches aren’t just animals — they’re part of our family. Some are over 35 years old. They have names and personalities.”

The Disposal Company

Earlier today, Rebel News reported on the company allegedly contracted by the CFIA to dispose of the ostrich carcasses: Nucor Environmental Solutions.

Katie and her family are pleading with Nucor and its regional manager, Dwayne Foley, to back out of the deal.

“All they have to do is say no,” Katie said. “We’re asking them to take a stand and refuse to destroy healthy animals without testing.”

I have reached out to Nucor for comment — including by phone — but I haven’t heard back.

The farmers say they’ve also sent multiple pleas, but so far, there has been no response.

What’s Happening Right Now

As I write this, the farm is filling with supporters who’ve gathered to peacefully stand with Katie and her family. But with so many RCMP vehicles spotted nearby, there’s a very real fear that this standoff could escalate within minutes or hours.

I will be staying on the ground, documenting every moment and making sure the world knows exactly what’s happening here.

You can follow all of our updates and support this fight at SaveTheOstriches.com