RCMP to establish fake online personas to go after 'extremist' Canadians
'We are in a sea of actual hatred and violence — an antisemitic crime wave and a regular crime wave — what we saw yesterday appeared to be anti-Hindu violence too, and the RCMP and the CBC and the official hate activists want to go after frat boys who don't like feminism,' said Ezra Levant.
Ezra Levant discussed how the RCMP is planning on targeting "extremist" Canadians by conducting online surveillance using fake personas during last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show.
As reported by the CBC, an internal strategy document from the RCMP asserts that the agency will be seeking out 'ideological extremists' throughout Canada by proactively creating false identities online.
Levant explained that while the CBC asserts the RCMP will be targeting "anything from white supremacists and neo-Nazis to far-left environmental and animal rights organizations," the reality is likely different.
"Is the RCMP, with these riots, and an antisemitic crime wave, and these Hamas encampments, are they really worried about animal rights organizations or Steven Guilbeault's Greenpeace?" he asked.
"I don't think so, but that's what the CBC wants us to focus on. They're of course talking about conservatives, probably talking about truckers," said Levant.
Speaking about the RCMP having the wrong priorities, Levant discussed how their focus is likely to be not on increasing crime, the ongoing antisemitic crime wave, or violent ethnic clashes, but rather against conservative-minded Canadians.
"This goes on every single weekend, terrorist supporters in my city of Toronto go right into the heart of Jewish communities flying swastikas, flying flags of banned terrorist groups, calling for a genocide, no problem. The police are their escorts," he said.
Rebel News
Staff
Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story.
COMMENTS
-
As it happens, I was listed on a government watch list for being critical of feminism – as were a great number of other people. The recommendations to parliament included charges for terrorism, monitoring etc. That list was published by the federal government, as a very convenient enemies list. It has made my life more difficult for 25 years.
-
Robin Naismith commented 2024-11-05 12:45:06 -0500Do the R.C.M.P. really think they are gonna get away with trying to pull this little game off against Canadians. I don’t think so because Canadians are more smarter than they think and most out there will be able to nail these Traitors out pretty quickly,so my advice to R.C.M.P. would be,do not try to play this stupid game with citizens because it will only make your kind look like Traitorous Dumbasses