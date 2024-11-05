RCMP to establish fake online personas to go after 'extremist' Canadians

Ezra Levant discussed how the RCMP is planning on targeting "extremist" Canadians by conducting online surveillance using fake personas during last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show.

As reported by the CBC, an internal strategy document from the RCMP asserts that the agency will be seeking out 'ideological extremists' throughout Canada by proactively creating false identities online.

Levant explained that while the CBC asserts the RCMP will be targeting "anything from white supremacists and neo-Nazis to far-left environmental and animal rights organizations," the reality is likely different.

"Is the RCMP, with these riots, and an antisemitic crime wave, and these Hamas encampments, are they really worried about animal rights organizations or Steven Guilbeault's Greenpeace?" he asked.

"I don't think so, but that's what the CBC wants us to focus on. They're of course talking about conservatives, probably talking about truckers," said Levant.

Speaking about the RCMP having the wrong priorities, Levant discussed how their focus is likely to be not on increasing crime, the ongoing antisemitic crime wave, or violent ethnic clashes, but rather against conservative-minded Canadians.

"This goes on every single weekend, terrorist supporters in my city of Toronto go right into the heart of Jewish communities flying swastikas, flying flags of banned terrorist groups, calling for a genocide, no problem. The police are their escorts," he said.