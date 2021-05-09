Real medical doctors silenced and disciplined for questioning pandemic policies

Folks, if there’s an emergency and someone on a plane says, “is there a doctor on the plane?” and you can’t say, yes, you probably should limit where you call yourself a doctor.

Public health “doctors” are simply bureaucrats who use their MDs or their PhDs as appeals to authority.

Regular doctors are good; most people trust theirs. You can see a few brave ones who speak out.

But they get pounced on by their leftist, authoritarian colleagues.

Public health doctors are suspect to begin with; but those who say real medical doctors with real patients have to shut up and do as politicians say?

Why, that's the worst tyrant.

This is an excerpt from Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode become a subscriber to RebelNews+.