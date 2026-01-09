Rebel News denied entry into vigil for victims of IRGC missile attack on flight PS752

For the third year in a row, Rebel News visited the Richmond Hill Centre for the Performing Arts in Richmond Hill, Ont.

Once again, this was the venue for a vigil of the victims of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752. This was the plane shot down over Tehran by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Jan. 8, 2020. All 176 onboard – plus an unborn child – were massacred that day. Amongst the dead were 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents of Canada.

Now you might recall that two years ago at the 2024 vigil, I attempted to scrum then-deputy PM Chrystia Freeland. I wanted to know why it was that some four years after this mass-killing, Canada had yet to recognize the IRGC as a terrorist organization.

The end-result: I was physically assaulted and falsely arrested by Royal Canadian Mounted Henchman Greg Dumouchel. Apparently, it’s against the law to ask Liberal MPs prickly questions…

BREAKING: Rebel News reporter David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) was brutally arrested by police after he tried to ask Chrystia Freeland questions.



Visit Rebel News for more on this story: https://t.co/J42ReU1MjY pic.twitter.com/5vgNotnjyy — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 8, 2024

Last year we returned to this venue. And lo and behold, we spotted none other Dumouchel. We wanted to ask him if he had been instructed by Freeland to arrest and assault me or if he was acting on his own accord. And what did Mr. Tough Guy do? He literally ran away! He piloted his Chevy Suburban to an Ontario Provincial Police detachment several kilometres away and then got OPP officers to detain cameraman Lincoln Jay and I so he could make his getaway.

What a coward.

Last Thursday, we once again returned to the Richmond Hill Centre for the Performing Arts. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anita Anand was the most prominent Liberal in attendance. We were keen on scrumming her, but our mere presence outside the venue resulted in Anand’s handlers sneaking her inside the venue via the tradesman’s entrance. Unbelievable.

Since we were on site, we wanted to pay our respects regarding the victims of PS752. But just like the past two years, we – unlike mainstream media outlets such as the CBC – were denied entry.

How curious. You would think that a vigil should be apolitical and nonpartisan. But no.

But get this: the organizer of this annual event is a group called the Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims. We were recently informed by Persian freedom fighter Salman Sima that this group consists of “Liberal Party of Canada puppets.” Translation: Liberals are allowed to attend this vigil as is the state-funded media. As for independent journalists? We are deemed as media non grata. Disgraceful.

Too bad. We had some queries for Anand. Such as:

Why did it take so long for Canada to list the IRGC as a terrorist organization?

Why are there dozens of Iranian regime operatives active in Canada? And how do they get into the country so easily?

Why did Freeland have a RCMP officer assault and falsely Menzies two years ago?

Why was ex-MP, Majid Jowhari, a staunch supporter of the Iranian regime, part of the Liberal government for a decade?

Does Anand want to see regime change in Iran?

If so, will Canada do anything to help the Iranian people bring about regime change?

And what is the official reason why only certain people and certain media outlets are allowed inside this taxpayer-funded venue to take in the vigil?

Then again, just hours before our visit to the venue, reports surfaced that the Iranian regime had pulled the plug on the Internet in Iran. And given how the Liberals are so obsessed with censorship, maybe this is why this government has a soft spot for the murderous regime in Tehran.