Rebel News journalists recount shocking attack by masked assailant in Montreal

Videographer Guillaume Roy was violently thrown to the pavement in an unprovoked assault by a masked thug while covering last weekend's pro-union protests in Montreal.

RebelNews+ Clips
  |   December 04, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Alexa Lavoie and Guillaume Roy discussed how left-wing protesters are becoming increasingly emboldened and violent in Montreal.

Just last weekend while reporting from a pro-union protest in the city's downtown core, Guillaume was violently assaulted by a masked assailant. Footage shows the perpetrator sneak up from behind Guillaume before grabbing a handle on his backpack and violently throwing him to the pavement.

The attack occurred as tens of thousands of union members and far-left demonstrators marched in protest of what they describe as an anti-labour legislative agenda being implemented by Premier François Legault.

Guillaume suffered a gash on his elbow from the attack and was forced to go to a nearby hospital where he received stitches for the wound.

Rebel News journalist Alexa Lavoie was also swarmed by far-left protesters who attempted to intimidate her and prevent her from covering the demonstration.

Footage shows dozens of demonstrators and left-wing agitators surrounding Alexa and chanting obscenities as she attempted to report from the protest.

A man pushing a stroller with a toddler in it even appeared to be preparing to strike Alexa's microphone before he was stopped by the Rebel News journalist's security guards.

The violent incident continues a disturbing trend of far-left extremists attempting to intimidate independent journalists from exercising their press freedom.

Only one week prior to this incident, two masked men followed the Rebel News Quebec team, with one proceeding to assault Guillaume as he was walking with Alexa.

Please help us protect Alexa and Guillaume from violent Antifa thugs so they can continue reporting fearlessly!

Latest News

URGENT: Help Protect Alexa and Guillaume from Antifa intimidation!

After our investigation identified the alleged church smoke-bomber and exposed his shocking links to Antifa inside Canada’s defence establishment, our reporter Alexa Lavoie has faced escalating harassment while doing her job in the field.

Alexa's cameraman, Guillaume Roy, has also been targeted.

We refuse to be bullied into silence — but we do need your help to keep Alexa and Guillaume safe.

Your donation will fund urgently needed security measures for Alexa and Guillaume (including professional risk assessment, monitored alarms, security cameras, reinforced entry points, lighting, car dashcams, and protective equipment) as well as additional private security guards to accompany Alexa and Guillaume on high-risk assignments.

Every contribution — whether $25, $50, $100 or whatever you can — goes directly to safeguarding our journalists so they can continue reporting.

If the government won’t protect reporters from extremist intimidation, we will — with your support.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

RebelNews+ Clips

RebelNews+ is our premium subscription service, which gives you access to our exclusive long form, TV-style shows, documentaries, members-only comments section, and the ability to read RebelNews.com without ads.

Subscribe now to get the full experience! 

https://rebelnewsplus.com/

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.