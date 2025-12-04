Rebel News journalists recount shocking attack by masked assailant in Montreal

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Alexa Lavoie and Guillaume Roy discussed how left-wing protesters are becoming increasingly emboldened and violent in Montreal.

Just last weekend while reporting from a pro-union protest in the city's downtown core, Guillaume was violently assaulted by a masked assailant. Footage shows the perpetrator sneak up from behind Guillaume before grabbing a handle on his backpack and violently throwing him to the pavement.

The attack occurred as tens of thousands of union members and far-left demonstrators marched in protest of what they describe as an anti-labour legislative agenda being implemented by Premier François Legault.

Guillaume suffered a gash on his elbow from the attack and was forced to go to a nearby hospital where he received stitches for the wound.

Rebel News journalist Alexa Lavoie was also swarmed by far-left protesters who attempted to intimidate her and prevent her from covering the demonstration.

💥WATCH: Antifa and their trans union allies surrounded me while I was speaking with one of their members who wanted dialogue.



A father with a stroller even swiped at my microphone.



Montreal has serious problems! I won’t stop reporting—full story coming soon. pic.twitter.com/08GnOLyjMM — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 30, 2025

Footage shows dozens of demonstrators and left-wing agitators surrounding Alexa and chanting obscenities as she attempted to report from the protest.

A man pushing a stroller with a toddler in it even appeared to be preparing to strike Alexa's microphone before he was stopped by the Rebel News journalist's security guards.

The violent incident continues a disturbing trend of far-left extremists attempting to intimidate independent journalists from exercising their press freedom.

Only one week prior to this incident, two masked men followed the Rebel News Quebec team, with one proceeding to assault Guillaume as he was walking with Alexa.