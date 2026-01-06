Here's what Rebel News saw in Doral, Florida after Maduro's capture

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Rebel News journalist Alexa Lavoie showcased some of her most impactful reports from on the ground in Doral, Florida, following the capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro.

Alexa has spent the past two days reporting from Doral — an area just outside of Miami — to hear from the large number of Venezuelan exiles who are celebrating President Trump's operation to capture the former dictator.

Local city councillor Rafael Pineyro told Alexa that the arrest of Maduro “was a big day for anyone that believes in democracy and freedom”. Pineyro explained that his family was forced to flee Venezuela in 1999 when he was only a child.

Although he hasn't been back to Venezuela since his departure, Pineyro now feels for the first time that a return to his home country is possible.

Alexa also spoke with the mayor of Doral, Christi Fraga, about why the capture of Maduro by U.S. forces was a momentous day for freedom-loving Venezuelan exiles and their supporters. Fraga described the harsh realities of life under Maduro.

“People lost everything. They've lost family members, and there's absolutely no respect for human rights. No access to medicine... the basic needs," she said. The mayor added that "action was necessary" to end the suffering in Venezuela.

Other Venezuelan exiles that Alexa spoke with echoed the mayor's sentiment, saying President Trump's decision to initiate the operation was crucial for providing hope to struggling people in Venezuela.

Maduro is currently in federal custody in New York City and is facing narco-terrorism, drug trafficking and weapons charges. He pleaded "not guilty" on Monday morning during his court appearance.