After seven weeks in a cell, Danny Tommo could leave a Portsmouth court as Rebel News heads to two-tier Britain to report live from the courtroom

Danny Tommo has now spent seven weeks locked in a prison cell in Winchester. He is not accused of hurting anyone. He is charged with criminal damage, accused of cutting a hole in a migrant dinghy in the English Channel, a rubber boat that had already been emptied of its passengers.

The question I keep coming back to is whose boat it was. Nobody knows, and nobody has come forward to claim it. As far as I can see, the only people who own a migrant dinghy in the middle of the Channel are the smugglers and the traffickers. Nobody can tell you what the boat was worth either, and yet that dinghy is the "victim" in this case.

The other charge is that Danny refused to give police the PIN to his phone. Those two charges are the whole case against him.

Danny pleaded not guilty. His lawyer offered the court GPS tracking, a curfew, a social media ban, whatever it would take. The judge said no, and then said no a second time.

I know this because I was there. I sat in that Portsmouth courtroom and watched Danny on a video screen from prison, holding a Bible, waiting to hear if he could go home to his kids. He could not.

Meanwhile, the people who crossed illegally on that boat are in hotels, paid for by British taxpayers. The man accused of damaging the empty dinghy they crossed on is the one behind bars.

Danny is a father of four and the only provider for his family. With him in prison, there is no paycheque coming in and nothing to take its place, while he waits in a cell on charges he denies.

So Rebel News stepped up. We are paying Danny's legal fees, and we are helping his family pay the rent, so his kids keep a roof over their heads while their dad fights this.

Danny is due back in court in Portsmouth, and there is a chance he walks out. I made the decision at the last minute to get on a plane, and when Danny returns to court, I will be in that courtroom.

I am going because I have seen how the British media cover Danny. They call him "far-right" before they even say his name. Nobody will tell his side fairly unless we are there, in the room, reporting what is said and what the court decides.

That is where we need you. Danny needs your support to fight these charges. I believe this father, who stood up for his country, deserves the best defence possible.

If you believe that too, please go to SaveDanny.com and donate. Every dollar helps his family and his legal defence.

I will see you in Portsmouth.