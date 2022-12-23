Rebel reporter details shocking scenes at US southern border with Ezra Levant

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Rebel News' Katie Daviscourt joined Ezra Levant from El Paso, Texas to discuss the shocking situation unfolding at the US southern border.

Speaking about the situation in El Paso, Katie said, "So thousands line up daily. A few hundred have actually been entering into the US daily. But more than 80,000 illegal immigrants have been released into the City of El Paso since late August."

"So that is just a little over three and a half months, 80,000, and the facilities are at max capacity. So they're just all over the streets of downtown sleeping," Katie added.

