🔴Rebels return to BC ostrich farm, CBC laughs at Antifa assault on Alexa Lavoie | Rebel Roundtable

Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey are joined by independent journalists Chris Dacey and Jonathan Villeneuve to discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundtable.

Rebel Livestreams
  |   October 03, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Sheila Gunn Reid, Drea Humphrey, Chris Dacey and Jonathan Villeneuve are LIVE for the Rebel Roundtable! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT).

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Show Notes

Guests: Chris Dacey, independent journalist and Jonathan Villeneuve, independent journalist.

Today, we're looking at Rebel News returning to Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, British Columbia, where Drea Humphrey is back on the ground as the battle continues to save 400 seemingly healthy birds from a Canadian Food Inspection Agency cull order.

Plus, CBC's French-language arm reacted to a shocking Rebel News report revealing a potential far-left Antifa cell's connection to the Department of Defence following an investigation into the smoke bombing of Sean Feucht's Christian worship service in Montreal. 

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Sheila and Drea will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions. 

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Please help us protect Alexa Lavoie from violent Antifa thugs so she can continue reporting fearlessly!

Latest News

URGENT: Help Protect Alexa Lavoie from Antifa intimidation!

After our investigation identified the alleged church smoke-bomber and exposed his shocking links to Antifa inside Canada’s defence establishment, our reporter Alexa Lavoie has faced escalating harassment while doing her job in the field.

We refuse to be bullied into silence — but we do need your help to keep Alexa safe.

Your donation will fund urgent home-protection upgrades (professional risk assessment, monitored alarm, security cameras, reinforced entry points, lighting, and other protective equipment) and additional private security to accompany Alexa on high-risk assignments.

Every contribution — whether $25, $50, $100 or whatever you can — goes directly to safeguarding a working journalist so she can continue reporting while the investigation unfolds.

If the government won’t protect reporters from extremist intimidation, we will — with your support.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Rebel Livestreams

Watch Rebel Roundup, our daily live news show, featuring top Rebel News reporters breaking down the biggest stories of the day. Plus, catch live coverage of breaking news, on-the-ground reporting, and special events as they happen. Stay ahead of the narrative—tune in live and get the other perspective!

https://www.rebelnews.com/live

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.