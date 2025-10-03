🔴Rebels return to BC ostrich farm, CBC laughs at Antifa assault on Alexa Lavoie | Rebel Roundtable

Sheila Gunn Reid, Drea Humphrey, Chris Dacey and Jonathan Villeneuve are LIVE for the Rebel Roundtable! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT).

Guests: Chris Dacey, independent journalist and Jonathan Villeneuve, independent journalist.

Today, we're looking at Rebel News returning to Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, British Columbia, where Drea Humphrey is back on the ground as the battle continues to save 400 seemingly healthy birds from a Canadian Food Inspection Agency cull order.

Plus, CBC's French-language arm reacted to a shocking Rebel News report revealing a potential far-left Antifa cell's connection to the Department of Defence following an investigation into the smoke bombing of Sean Feucht's Christian worship service in Montreal.

