🔴Ostrich Thanksgiving, Reactions to Antifa in Cdn military, Rowling rips Vancouver | Rebel Roundtable

Sheila Gunn Reid, Drea Humphrey, Chris Dacey and Kat Kanada are LIVE for the Rebel Roundtable! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT).

Guests: Chris Dacey, independent journalist with Dacey Media, and Kat Kanada, a political commentator.

Today, we're live from Universal Ostrich Farms, where the farmers and their supporters are hoping for another miracle this Thanksgiving weekend, as the fight to save 400 birds from a Canadian Food Inspection Agency cull order continues, with Supreme Court deliberating on whether an appeal can move forward.

Plus, Conservative MP Dane Lloyd raised concerns over a shocking Rebel News report revealing a possible Antifa cell operating within the Department of National Defence. Meanwhile, One B.C. MLA Tara Armstrong pressed Attorney General Niki Sharma to condemn the far-left extremist group.

And finally, author J.K. Rowling is mocking the Vancouver Park Board after it apologized and disavowed her following its hosting of a Harry Potter event.

