🔴Ostrich Thanksgiving, Reactions to Antifa in Cdn military, Rowling rips Vancouver | Rebel Roundtable

Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey are joined by independent journalist Chris Dacey and political commentator Kat Kanada to discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundtable.

Sheila Gunn Reid, Drea Humphrey, Chris Dacey and Kat Kanada are LIVE for the Rebel Roundtable! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT).

Guests: Chris Dacey, independent journalist with Dacey Media, and Kat Kanada, a political commentator.

Today, we're live from Universal Ostrich Farms, where the farmers and their supporters are hoping for another miracle this Thanksgiving weekend, as the fight to save 400 birds from a Canadian Food Inspection Agency cull order continues, with Supreme Court deliberating on whether an appeal can move forward.

Plus, Conservative MP Dane Lloyd raised concerns over a shocking Rebel News report revealing a possible Antifa cell operating within the Department of National Defence. Meanwhile, One B.C. MLA Tara Armstrong pressed Attorney General Niki Sharma to condemn the far-left extremist group.

And finally, author J.K. Rowling is mocking the Vancouver Park Board after it apologized and disavowed her following its hosting of a Harry Potter event. 

  • Tim Kelley
    commented 2025-10-10 17:08:52 -0400 Flag
    What a waste of taxpayer dollars, the police should be out fighting and arresting the real criminals.
  • Peter Wrenshall
    commented 2025-10-10 15:42:14 -0400 Flag
    It was interesting where that Toronto Star hack uses the phrase “government sovereignty.” I thought that democracy, by definition, is citizen sovereignty.