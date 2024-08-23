Rebel Roundup | Tamara Lich trial conclusion, NDP pulls support for Trudeau, Yaniv's violent threats

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the REBEL ROUNDUP livestream, Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Tamara Ugolini and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at the conclusion of the longest mischief trial in Canadian history, as lawyers for Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and co-accused Chris Barber present their closing arguments.

Plus, Jagmeet Singh says the NDP is willing to pull its support for the Trudeau Liberals after workers from Canada's two largest railways went on strike.

And finally, trans activist Jessica Simpson (formerly Jonathan Yaniv) has made threats against Rebel reporter Drea Humphrey. We'll have the latest in how we're working to keep Drea safe.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel Roundup on YouTube.com

Send us chats to read on air!

Tamara and Drea will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute