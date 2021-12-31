Peruvin' FightTheFines.com works; Fighting Vax Passes in the U.K.

With David Menzies off for some well-deserved rest and relaxation, Sheila Gunn Reid steps in to host this special New Year's Eve edition of Rebel Roundup.
Looking back on the week that was, Sheila is joined by Rebel's British Columbia reporter Drea Humphrey to hear about a FightTheFines.com success story involving a Peruvian couple who moved to Canada, only to be fined $11,000 for refusing to stay in a COVID hotel.
Across the pond in the United Kingdom, England joined Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland in implementing a vaccine passport. In response, U.K. Rebel Lewis Brackpool launched an effort to fight vaccine passports, only to face difficulties from a domain registrar.
Finally, Sheila shares a special message from a Rebel viewer.
Those are your Rebels, now let's round 'em up before we ring in a new year.
- By Lewis Brackpool
