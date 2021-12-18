LEGAL WIN! Peruvian couple's $11,000 fine gets dropped

By Ezra Levant Support Fight the Fines (non tax-deductible) Ordinary Canadians are being fined extortionate amounts for going outside while the prime minister visits cottage country. Can you help us fight this unreasonable infringement on our civil liberties? 10511 Donors

Another legal win! Back in June, Gustavo Goyzueta, his wife Jimena Alzamora and their children relocated to Canada from Peru, in hopes of a better life. But unlike the immigrants entering Canada illegally via Roxham Road, and with less strict COVID-19 rules than Canadians are expected to adhere to, Goyzueta and Alzamora were slapped with over $11,000 in fines for declining to be detained in a quarantine hotel.

“My wife has a medical condition” said Goyzueta, when explaining to me some of the reasons they refused the COVID Jail. Goyzueta says “she can not eat gluten, corn, soy, even tomatoes.” Canada’s quarantine hotels have a track record of neglecting those detained and denying proper nourishment like food and water, and have even served an Ontario man with a severe seafood allergy a tuna sandwich. Despite Alzamora carrying medical papers to prove her conditions, the hopeful couple was fined more than $5000 each for not bowing to Canada’s regime.

Thankfully, the couple had been made aware of Rebel News' Fight the Fines civil liberties initiative that’s in partnership with The Democracy Fund, and as a result of those who have donated to Fight the Fines, they were paired with a top notch legal firm, called Grey, Wolk and Spencer, at no cost to them.

“We were worried because we have a lot of expenses, when you just arrived to a new country. I think $11,000 was not in our budget” said Alzamora when I asked her how having to pay the fine would have impacted them.

Watch to see the couple discuss what they went through, as well as hear from their lawyer, Stephen Whitehead.

Rebel News and The Democracy Fund have collaborated to fight over 2000 COVID-19 mandate fines, and even sometimes criminal charges. We are starting to see many wins, but still have have many more offences to get thrown out.