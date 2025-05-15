🔴 Carney's middle-class tax cut, Poilievre on pipelines, Save The Ostriches update | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Mark Carney's Trump-style signing of a middle-class tax cut, a promise new Finance Minister Francois-Phillipe Champagne said would be the Liberals' top priority when Parliament returns on May 26.

Plus, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spoke about the importance of pipeline development to Canada's economy and warned Carney's decision to keep climate radical Steven Guilbeault in cabinet was further antagonizing provinces like Alberta and Saskatchewan.

And finally, the case of hundreds of ostriches facing a cull order from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is going viral online. Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey has been covering the story and is headed to the remote farm.

