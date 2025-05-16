🔴 Two-tier policing in Toronto, Ford calls for spending hike, Liberal pipeline divide | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at another display of two-tier policing in Toronto, as patrons at a cafe were forced to endure anti-Israel protesters setting off smoke bombs on the sidewalk next to the business's patio, as police watch on. Compare this incident, conveniently involving the same officer, to how Rebel reporter David Menzies was treated while covering similar protests.

Plus, Ontario Premier Doug Ford is calling for a pandemic-era spending hike as the province struggles with tough economic times, suggesting large infrastructure investments will pay off in the near future.

And finally, is there a divide among the Liberals when it comes to national pipeline projects? Prime Minister Mark Carney campaigned on getting these sorts of developments built — but his cabinet ministers are quickly contradicting the party leader.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Sheila and David will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube