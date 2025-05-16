🔴 Two-tier policing in Toronto, Ford calls for spending hike, Liberal pipeline divide | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at another display of two-tier policing in Toronto, as patrons at a cafe were forced to endure anti-Israel protesters setting off smoke bombs on the sidewalk next to the business's patio, as police watch on. Compare this incident, conveniently involving the same officer, to how Rebel reporter David Menzies was treated while covering similar protests.
Plus, Ontario Premier Doug Ford is calling for a pandemic-era spending hike as the province struggles with tough economic times, suggesting large infrastructure investments will pay off in the near future.
And finally, is there a divide among the Liberals when it comes to national pipeline projects? Prime Minister Mark Carney campaigned on getting these sorts of developments built — but his cabinet ministers are quickly contradicting the party leader.
