🔴 Terror attack in the US, Canada's food insecurity, Feds prepping ostrich cull | Rebel Roundup

Today, we're looking at a terror attack in the United States, as a man shouted "Free Palestine" after shooting dead two Israeli embassy staffers following an event in Washington.

Plus, Canada's economic outlook isn't looking good — could job losses lead to food insecurity in a country this abundant with resources?

And finally, Rebel reporter Drea Humphrey remains on scene at an ostrich farm in rural British Columbia, where the RCMP showed up Wednesday — assessing the situation ahead of the expected enforcement of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's cull order against the research birds.

