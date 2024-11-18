🔴 Rebel Roundup | Rebels Stand With David, Trudeau admits mass migration mistake, 'Cocaine' Randy

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at the Rebel News “Stand With David” rally this past weekend in Toronto, held at the scene of weekly duelling pro- and anti-Israel rallies. The successful rally comes a week after David Menzies' was arrested while asking questions of the anti-Israeli demonstrators.

Plus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is continuing the Liberals' reversal of mass immigration policies, he announced in a video published on Sunday. With the Liberals trailing behind the Conservatives in polls, is this latest flip-flop too little, too late for Canadians?

And finally, more questions are being raised as the scandal surrounding Liberal MP and Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault continues to deepen. New revelations show a company co-owned by Boissonnault shared a post office box with a woman detained in two large drug busts.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

David and Sheila will be reading Rants from users on Rumble!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions, and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble