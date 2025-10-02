🔴Leaders speak out on ostriches, Backlash against good cop, Antifa in Canadian Forces | Rebel Roundup

Tamara Ugolini and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Today, we're looking at Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and even Green Party Leader Elizabeth May coming to the defence of 400 seemingly healthy ostriches in British Columbia, where the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is intent on carrying out a cull order over an outbreak of avian flu more than 250 days ago.

Plus, an Ontario Provincial Police officer who stood up for civil liberties and independent journalism is facing backlash from critics online following a Rebel News report about a Tim Hortons manager offering a 17-year-old a chance to marry their brother as part of a plan to commit immigration fraud.

And finally, Rebel News is continuing to investigate connections between far-left Antifa radicals, and the Canadian Armed Forces after Alexa Lavoie uncovered the identity of the alleged smoke bomber of Sean Feucht's worship service at a Montreal church.

