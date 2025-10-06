🔴Carney meeting Trump, Ostrich fight continues, Liberals budget promises | Rebel Roundup

Ezra Levant is LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Today, we're looking at the second meeting between Prime Minister Mark Carney and President Donald Trump, as the Canadian leader travels to the White House for trade discussions.

Plus, the birds at Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, B.C. are still alive. Ezra Levant was at the remote farm this weekend, where our Rebel team remains embedded, and shares his thoughts on the plight of the 400 seemingly healthy birds as the Canadian Food Inspection Agency continues its effort to pursue a cull order.

And finally, Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the Liberal budget will be spending less while investing more — repeating a Carney contradictory campaign talking point as the federal government prepares to finally release a fiscal update.

