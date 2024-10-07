🔴 Rebel Roundup | State of the world one year after the Oct. 7 attack
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid look at the issues of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today marks the one-year anniversary of the October 7 Hamas terror attack against Israel. We'll have a look at all the latest, as anti-Israel demonstrations continue while memorial services are held for those killed in the attack.
Plus, we'll look at remarks from political leaders at home and abroad.
And finally, with one year of conflict behind us, what lies ahead?
