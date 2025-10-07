🔴Tamara Lich sentencing, Two years since Hamas attack, Carney meets Trump | Rebel Roundup

Tamara Ugolini and Lise Merle discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.

  October 07, 2025   |   News Analysis

Tamara Ugolini and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Today, we're looking at the sentencing of Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, as the pair will finally learn their fate, pending appeal, with the Crown seeking seven- and eight-year sentences respectively.

Plus, it's been two years since Hamas carried out its attack on the Nova Music Festival in Israel. More than 700 days later, the fighting continues as a potential peace deal, brokered by President Donald Trump, continues to progress.

And finally, a Liberal MP is accusing Conservatives of being focused on “conspiracy theories” instead of “real hate crimes” when discussing the over 100 churches that have been burned across Canada in the aftermath of the false assertion of mass graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. 

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Tamara and Lise will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions. 

Please help Tamara Lich fight back against this outrageous political prosecution!

The Democracy Fund, a Canadian charity, is crowdfunding Tamara Lich’s legal defence and appeal after she was sentenced to 18 months of house arrest for her peaceful role in the 2022 Freedom Convoy protest. Tamara, a mom and grandma from Medicine Hat, Alberta, has already spent 49 days behind bars and remains determined to fight back with the continued support of her lawyer, Lawrence Greenspon. Despite rejecting the Crown’s outrageous demand for a seven-year prison term, the court still imposed harsh conditions on Tamara’s freedom — and now she’s preparing to appeal her conviction. If you share our concern over this political prosecution, please chip in to help cover her ongoing legal costs. All donations qualify for a charitable tax receipt.

