🔴Tamara Lich sentencing, Two years since Hamas attack, Carney meets Trump | Rebel Roundup

Tamara Ugolini and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at the sentencing of Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, as the pair will finally learn their fate, pending appeal, with the Crown seeking seven- and eight-year sentences respectively.

Plus, it's been two years since Hamas carried out its attack on the Nova Music Festival in Israel. More than 700 days later, the fighting continues as a potential peace deal, brokered by President Donald Trump, continues to progress.

And finally, a Liberal MP is accusing Conservatives of being focused on “conspiracy theories” instead of “real hate crimes” when discussing the over 100 churches that have been burned across Canada in the aftermath of the false assertion of mass graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

