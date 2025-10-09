🔴Live from ostrich farm, Trump lists Antifa as terrorists, Poilievre calls out Carney | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Show Notes

Today, Sheila Gunn Reid checks in from Universal Ostrich Farms, where she and fellow Rebel Drea Humphrey are embedded covering the ongoing developments as the Canadian Food Inspection Agency attempts to cull 400 seemingly healthy birds following a Dec. 2024 outbreak of avian flu.

Plus, President Trump has designated Antifa as a foreign terrorist organization following a briefing with independent journalists at the White House on Wednesday, which included a few former Rebels.

And finally, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre took aim at Prime Minister Mark Carney during debate in the House of Commons on Wednesday, calling out the Liberal leader for failing to lift tariffs on Canadian exports and returning without any new trade deals.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Sheila and Tamara will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube