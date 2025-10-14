🔴Ostrich farm conspiracy, Trump's Mid East peace deal, Jew hate continues in Canada | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at footage released by Universal Ostrich Farms, which seems to confirm claims of incompetence by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, which has been in care of the birds since seizing the farm over a week ago.

Plus, President Donald Trump's Israel-Hamas ceasefire appears to be holding, as world leaders tip their caps to the U.S. and both sides exchange prisoners and hostages.

And finally, despite the anti-Israel side clamouring for a ceasefire and peace deal, Jew hatred has continued abated in Canada, even with the historic peace deal progressing.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Sheila and Lise will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube