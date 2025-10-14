🔴Ostrich farm conspiracy, Trump's Mid East peace deal, Jew hate continues in Canada | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at footage released by Universal Ostrich Farms, which seems to confirm claims of incompetence by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, which has been in care of the birds since seizing the farm over a week ago.
Plus, President Donald Trump's Israel-Hamas ceasefire appears to be holding, as world leaders tip their caps to the U.S. and both sides exchange prisoners and hostages.
And finally, despite the anti-Israel side clamouring for a ceasefire and peace deal, Jew hatred has continued abated in Canada, even with the historic peace deal progressing.
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com
Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!
Sheila and Lise will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!
To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.
"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.
Rebel Livestreams
Watch Rebel Roundup, our daily live news show, featuring top Rebel News reporters breaking down the biggest stories of the day. Plus, catch live coverage of breaking news, on-the-ground reporting, and special events as they happen. Stay ahead of the narrative—tune in live and get the other perspective!https://www.rebelnews.com/live