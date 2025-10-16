🔴22 Minutes mocks ostriches, Ford threatens shoplifter, Hamas backers hack airports | Rebel Roundup

Ezra Levant is LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at the government-funded comedians at This Hour Has 22 Minutes mocking the plight of hundreds of healthy birds at Universal Ostrich Farms, where the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is trying to carry out a cull following a Dec. 2024 avian flu outbreak.

Plus, Doug Ford told reporters he chased down and threatened a shoplifter at a local Home Depot, but is the Ontario premier telling the truth or tall tales?

And finally, messages supporting Hamas were played at four airports in Canada and the U.S. on Wednesday, with two incidents taking place in British Columbia, one in Ontario and another in Pennsylvania after hackers breached security systems.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Ezra will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube