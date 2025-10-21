🔴Carney 'controlling' Trump, Alberta municipal elxns, Too many new Canadians | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Today, we're looking at Mark Carney's jokes about his oversized influence on Donald Trump as trade tensions continue between Canada and the United States — a very serious issue affecting Canadians that the prime minister campaigned on fixing.

Plus, official municipal election results are still rolling in from Alberta, where Jyoti Gondek is out as Calgary mayor, with the progressive falling to third place.

And finally, an overwhelming majority of Conservatives say there are too many newcomers arriving in Canada according to a new poll.

