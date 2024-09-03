Rebel Roundup | Trudeau confronted by steelworker, Anti-Israel protest at air show, BC ethnic gangs

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the REBEL ROUNDUP livestream, Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at a viral confrontation between Justin Trudeau and a steelworker who criticized the PM for Canada's high taxes and crumbling health care.

Plus, anti-Israel protesters in Toronto tried to disrupt the annual air show at the Canadian National Exhibition.

And finally, footage of a violent targeted attack in British Columbia is circulating online, driving concerns over crime from ethnic gangs in the area.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel Roundup on YouTube.com

Send us chats to read on air!

David and Sheila will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute