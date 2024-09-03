Rebel Roundup | Trudeau confronted by steelworker, Anti-Israel protest at air show, BC ethnic gangs
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at a viral confrontation between Justin Trudeau and a steelworker who criticized the PM for Canada's high taxes and crumbling health care.
Plus, anti-Israel protesters in Toronto tried to disrupt the annual air show at the Canadian National Exhibition.
And finally, footage of a violent targeted attack in British Columbia is circulating online, driving concerns over crime from ethnic gangs in the area.
