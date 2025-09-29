🔴Antifa violence in Toronto, UManitoba campus clash, Carney's globalist jargon | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Today, we're looking at Antifa violence in Toronto this past weekend, where police, instead of targeting the violent far-left counter-protesters, took aim at the independent journalists covering the demonstration at Queen's Park.

Plus, far-left thugs were also engaged in violence at the University of Manitoba's Winnipeg campus, where Frances Widdowson, a former Mount Royal professor, was set to give a speech discussing hoaxes surrounding mass graves at Indigenous sites.

And finally, Prime Minister Mark Carney delivered a three-minute monologue to the United Nations so full of globalist jargon that it's nearly indecipherable for those unfamiliar with the language.

