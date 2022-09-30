Toronto's COVID indoctrination campaign, Feds tone deaf tweet, Protests against Busty Lemieux

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

The City of Toronto somehow thought it would be a jolly good idea to launch a propaganda campaign that depicted unvaxxed children as so many unclean mini-Typhoid Marys. It was a shameful disgrace. And Tamara Ugolini has a few things to say on this latest and grotesque stillborn COVID-19 indoctrination campaign that was funded by the taxpayer.

It's hurricane season, and Atlantic Canada was hammered by the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. So, as power lines were downed and flooding occurred, what was the biggest concern of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans? Well, it was to tweet out a reminder that if any wayward lobsters should wash up on shore, it is illegal to harvest them. Yeah, so do your civic duty, folks, and go hungry in the dark. Sheila Gunn Reid has plenty to say on a bureaucratic tweet that was equal parts terrible and tone-deaf.

And letters; we get your letters; we get your letters every minute of every day. And I’ll share some of your letters about a PPC-led protest in Burlington, Ontario last Sunday regarding “Busty Lemieux”, that shop teacher at Oakville Trafalgar High School who is allegedly transitioning into a woman — complete with enormous fake breasts featuring nipples protruding through see-through tops. Yikes. But hey, the Halton District School Board is perfectly OK with this grotesque display of “gender identity.”

Good to see that normal people are standing up to this trans-sanity…

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round them up…